FDA advisory panel to consider updated COVID-19 vaccine booster

COVID vaccine booster
COVID vaccine booster(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - On Thursday, advisers to the food and drug administration are set to vote on updated COVID-19 vaccines.

They are deciding whether the boosters rolling out this fall should target a single strain of the virus.

Experts said they believe that would improve immune response to the new, more relevant strains, but it’s a departure from the bivalent vaccines currently available.

At the meeting, advisers will also likely discuss which specific strain to choose for the vaccine update.

The FDA isn’t bound to the outcome of the committee’s vote.

