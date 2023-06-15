Dry weather impacting Heartland farmers

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Farmers across the state of Missouri are facing hard times with the current drought conditions.

Many are growing more concerned for their crops and livestock.

”The drought from last year is having an ever-lasting effect where were at right now,” said farmer Charlie Besher.

Farming has been a part of Charlie Besher’s life since he was 16 years old, but Besher says one of the biggest challenges he’s facing right now is the dry weather.

“Those plants are all stressed and were stressing them more now by grazing, harvesting for hay where are we gonna be in next year or two because were stressing the plants really hard,” explained Besher.

He says although they’ve received some it’s still not enough.

“We would need some rains that would set in and last for two or three days to really overcome where were at right now,” explained Besher

Ben Travlos, with the Missouri Farm Bureau, says he’s talked with many farmers across the state and they are telling him times are hard right now, but they always manage have hope.

“A lot of guys are in the hay field right and their getting about one bale per acre whereas normally their getting three or four and the reality of the situation is that this is the second year in a row,” said Travlos.

Besher says despite the challenges he’s facing right now, there’s one thing that keeps him going.

“Right here is what I love seeing these cattle producing the best safest beef in the world this is what I love about it,” said Besher. “I mean were out here in God’s creation and this is awesome.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently announced measures to help farmers across the state, including allowing water collection at dozens of parks and conservation areas and allowing farmers to harvest hay from state park grasslands.

Details on the emergency hay and water response can be found here.

