Drought could mean a shortage of pumpkins this fall

QUINCY (WGEM) - Despite October being months away, the ongoing drought may put a damper on a popular Halloween decoration.

Pumpkins are one of many crops suffering from the lack of moisture across the Tri-States.

Mike Roegge at Mill Creek Farms in Quincy said more than half of his pumpkin crops have already been planted, but continued dry weather could prevent more from being put in the ground.

He said that could lead to a shortage of pumpkins later in the year.

“You got to have pumpkins in the ground about this time of year in order to get them to mature before October first gets here, and that’s our pumpkin season which begins at the end of September. So, we’re hoping for rain to get the other half of our pumpkins planted... but if it doesn’t rain, yes we’re going to be short on pumpkins this year,” said Roegge.

One step Roegge is taking to help the pumpkins already planted is irrigation. He said that is a step he has not had to take for pumpkins in his more than 30 years planting them.

“This is the first time ever we’ve had to apply irrigation to get them to germinate. The soil is just so dry, there’s no moisture available so we had to supplement the pumpkin seed with water in order to get it to germinate which is just unreal for this time of year,” said Roegge.

While the pumpkins are battling to survive, other crops are also struggling.

Roegge said he is also irrigating the onions, potatoes, cauliflower and cucumbers.

Corn has also not been immune to the dryness.

Roegge said he and other farmers have seen delayed growth because there’s not enough moisture to push the crops along.

He said on some of the most stressed soils the corn is curling, which is a defense mechanism the corn utilizes to slow down evapotranspiration from the plant.

Green beans and soybeans have also seen reduced growth in some areas from the drought.

The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows severe drought over most of Northeast Missouri and around Quincy. The rest of West Central Illinois and Lee County are in moderate drought.

Parts of Scotland, Clark, Knox and Lewis counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, which is the second worst category.

You can find the latest drought monitor here.

Farmers are encouraged to submit drought conditions reports through the Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR) service. You can find that reports page here.

