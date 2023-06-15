A day of warm summer temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Thursday! The coming several days will continue to be hot and humid. This afternoon’s temperatures are already in the mid 80s, and will rise to the upper 80s to low 90s. Conditions throughout the heartland will be mainly dry, with a chance of a few pop-up showers for our southern counties later this evening. Expect conditions as for this evening and as we look into to Friday.

Another generally dry day is forecast for Saturday, however there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, the Heartland can anticipate additional widespread showers and thunderstorms. Currently, the timing is primarily in the late afternoon and evening.

