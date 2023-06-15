Calm conditions into the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, quiet and calm conditions remain in store for the Heartland through Friday. Ending the work week dry and hot, expect afternoon temperatures tomorrow to reach the lower 90s. Saturday looking to stay mostly dry through the morning and afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Late Saturday evening into Sunday is when our next round of showers are expected.

Sunday, the Heartland has a good chance at seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon and evening, as of right now. Temperatures cool down slightly back to the mid 80s headed into next week.

