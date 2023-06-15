28 dogs rescued; abandoned on Arkansas property

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City Area Humane Society (FCAHS), an Arkansas rescue has discovered 28 dogs that were left outside in poor weather conditions.

The dogs were left behind after the owners were evicted from their property.

“Our organization provides a critical resource to our community but doesn’t have the available space to bring in 28 dogs all at once,” said Gay Schwartz, Treasurer of FCAHS. “We are so grateful to ARC who have helped to humanely resolve this urgent problem.”

The 28 medium-breed dogs, including over a dozen puppies, were exposed to the weather and cohoused in a large outdoor enclosure.

All of the dogs were found extremely dirty and suffered from heartworm and other parasitic and flea infestations, which can cause numerous health problems and eventually death if left untreated.

Several of the dogs were underweight, and a number of them are now receiving treatment for severe mange, skin and eye infections, pressure sores, and untreated injuries.

For people wishing to foster or adopt, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.

To donate or volunteer to help these and other animals in need, visit animalrescuecorps.org

