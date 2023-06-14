Proposal awaiting Missouri Gov. Parson’s signature could help law enforcement save lives

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers in the 2023 session passed a proposal regarding who can give Narcan to someone who needs it.

Narcan or Naloxone is a drug that reduces the effects of an overdose. It’s something many first responders have.

”A lot of times when we arrive on the scene, there may not be anyone there who can tell us what happened. So our deputies have to kind of fall back on that training that they receive through those outside medical sources that come to our department periodically,” said Sergeant Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Current law says officers or deputies can only give Narcan under the “protocols of a medical director.” To meet that requirement, deputies must do the training every year.

”Periodically, the department will host a training scenario here at the office where we bring in an outside trainer, usually from the medical field, who will explain the effects of narcotics, “ said Sgt. Hines.

The new bill would let first responders administer “any drug or device that blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.”

”We think that’s a good thing for people to have access to it because they can help people faster than we can if they’re on the scene. On the other hand, having the Narcan available, just the fact that it is available is indicative of what our society is kind of turning to,” said Sgt. Hines.

Sgt. Hines says the office would continue to have the training even if the law goes into effect.

The governor could sign the bill any day now. He has until the end of June to sign it. If he doesn’t veto or sign it, it would become law and go into effect on August 28.

