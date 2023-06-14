Pritzker administration launches Home Illinois anti-homelessness initiative

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker hosted the inaugural Home Illinois Summit at Malcolm X College today, June 14, in Chicago.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Pritzker was joined by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and members of the Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness, to launch the next steps in the Home Illinois plan, a multi-year holistic approach to reach “functional zero” homelessness in the state.

“We must continue working together to find solutions to ensure that every Illinoisan has access to essential housing and support,” Gov. Pritzker said. “This is a first-of-its-kind multi-agency endeavor—bringing together state agencies, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and people with lived experience to take an intergovernmental approach to preventing and ending homelessness.”

The Home Illinois plan expands affordable housing options, targeting individuals in high-risk situations—including homeless college students and those leaving medical care—and providing comprehensive support for individuals experiencing homelessness, according to the release.

Additionally, the plan focuses on bolstering the safety net, securing financial stability for clients and closing the mortality gap, all through the lens of racial equity with the goal of correcting the racial disparity among unhoused individuals.

The budget secures almost $360 million for the initiative, an $85.3 million increase from FY23. Below is a breakdown of the funding:

$118 million to support unhoused populations seeking shelter and services, including $40.7 million in the Emergency and Transitional Housing Program.

$50 million in Rapid ReHousing services for 2,000 households, including short-term rental assistance and targeted support for up to two years.

$40 million in Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Capital funds to develop over 90 new PSH units providing long term rental assistance and case management.

$37 million in Emergency Shelter capital funds to create more than 460 non-congregate shelter units.

$35 million for supportive housing services, homeless youth services, street outreach, medical respite, re-entry services, access to counsel and other shelter diversion supports.

$21.8 million to provide homelessness prevention services to approximately 6,000 more families.

$30 million for court-based rental assistance.

$15 million to fund Home Illinois Innovations Pilots.

$12.5 million to create 500 new scattered site PSH units.

The Home Illinois plan is led by Illinois’ first Chief Homelessness Officer, Christine Haley, with 18 years of experience to the mission of preventing and ending homelessness, according to the release.

“We are working to bring solutions to address homelessness across the state,” Hayley said. “Today is an important step forward to address key issues, gather input and identify further solutions for those facing a housing crisis.”

Illinois Housing Development Authority Executive Director Kristin Faust said the goal of IHDA is to finance the creation and preservation of affordable housing throughout the state. She said last year, IHDA created and preserved 4,331 units of affordable housing and helped 5,234 people purchase a house in Illinois.

“Home Illinois is only going to provide more tools to the state in achieving Governor Pritzker’s goal of ensuring everyone has a safe, decent, and affordable place to live,” Faust said. “This initiative will assist in delivering equitable access to housing and economic opportunity for the most vulnerable.”

For more information, visit DHS’s homelessness prevention website.

