Paducah man sentenced for possessing, distributing child pornography

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, June 14, a Paducah man was sentenced to federal prison for child pornography offenses.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, court documents say 34-year-old Zacharias Schlipf, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession and distribution of child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system.

A search warrant executed on Schlipf’s electronic devices revealed around 700 videos containing child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI Paducah Satellite Office and the Kentucky State Police Cyber Crimes Unit.

