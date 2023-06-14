Heartland Votes

Paducah escapee arrested, facing meth trafficking charges

Robert Grundy was arrested on Wednesday, June 14 at a Paducah home.
Robert Grundy was arrested on Wednesday, June 14 at a Paducah home.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah escapee was arrested and is facing methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Robert W. Grundy, 52, of Almo, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking meth - second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance - Suboxone.

He also had a warrant out of Marshall County for violating his parole.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Grundy on Wednesday afternoon, June 14 after they saw him at a home near the intersection of 28th and Cornell Streets in Paducah.

They say he had walked away from the Keeton Correctional Complex in Paducah in January. Detectives also knew that Grundy had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

According to deputies, Grundy got into a vehicle and tried to leave the home; however, he was taken into custody without incident.

While searching his person, detectives found a bag of crystal meth. During a search of Grundy’s vehicle, detectives found an additional 18 bags of meth, Suboxone, a drug ledger (that contained numerous names and dollar amounts) and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Detectives seized a total of 631 grams of meth during the investigation.

Detectives seized meth, Suboxone, a drug ledger and cash after searching Grundy's person and...
Detectives seized meth, Suboxone, a drug ledger and cash after searching Grundy's person and his vehicle.

Grundy was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

