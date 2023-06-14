O’Fallon snaps Cape Catfish win streak to start season at 12 games

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The O’Fallon Hoots beat the Cape Catfish 3-2 Wednesday at Capaha Field to snap the Catfish win streak at 12 games to start the season.

The Catfish scored two runs in the 8th inning to pull within a run, and loaded the bases with nobody out in the 9th, but couldn’t push across the tying run.

This marked the first day game in Catfish history and also included some special Flag Day activities at Capaha Field.

The Catfish get Thursday off before returning to action on the road Friday in Burlington, Iowa.

