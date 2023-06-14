Heartland Votes

O’Fallon snaps Cape Catfish win streak to start season at 12 games

(KFVS) O'Fallon snaps Catfish win streak at 12 games
(KFVS) O'Fallon snaps Catfish win streak at 12 games
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The O’Fallon Hoots beat the Cape Catfish 3-2 Wednesday at Capaha Field to snap the Catfish win streak at 12 games to start the season.

The Catfish scored two runs in the 8th inning to pull within a run, and loaded the bases with nobody out in the 9th, but couldn’t push across the tying run.

This marked the first day game in Catfish history and also included some special Flag Day activities at Capaha Field.

The Catfish get Thursday off before returning to action on the road Friday in Burlington, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
The Missouri Veterans Home announced on Tuesday, June 13 the Independence Day fireworks display...
Fourth of July fireworks show canceled at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Myquille Anderson, 29, of Jackson, was charged with class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon...
Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony

Latest News

William Collier, a Risco High School graduate, will compete in the National High School Finals...
Mo. teen to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 6/13
Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players.
Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players
The Cape Catfish defeated the Jackson Rockabillys 7-3 Tuesday night at Capaha Field for their...
Cape Catfish beat Rockabillys for 12th straight win to open season