Mo. teen to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo

RISCO, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri teenager will compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in July.

Risco High School graduate William Collier has competed in numerous high school rodeos over the years, and this is the third time he’s qualified for national competition.

William Collier, a Risco High School graduate, will compete in the National High School Rodeo Finals. (Monica Collier)

He’s also been recruited to North Mississippi Community College where he will continue his rodeo career and chase his dream of joining the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.