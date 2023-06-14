LaCaje Hill appointed to fill vacant Carbondale City Council seat

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale City Council announced on Tuesday, June 13, LaCaje Hill was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the council.

According to a release from the city council, the appointment was to fill the vacancy created by the swearing-in of Mayor Carolin Harvey. Hill’s appointment will remain in effect until the end of the term on April 30, 2025.

Hill, who grew up in Carbondale, has volunteered with numerous organizations and helped coordinate food distribution events to support those in need, according to the release.

Mayor Carolin Harvey expressed her confidence in Hill’s abilities.

“I am delighted to welcome LaCaje Hill to the city council,” Harvey said. “His passion will be invaluable in helping us work towards the betterment of Carbondale.”

According to the release, the council believes Hill’s appointment will further strengthen the representation of Carbondale’s diverse population and ensure that all voices are heard and valued in shaping the city’s future.

