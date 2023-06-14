Heartland Votes

LaCaje Hill appointed to fill vacant Carbondale City Council seat

The Carbondale City Council announced on Tuesday, June 13, LaCaje Hill was appointed to fill...
The Carbondale City Council announced on Tuesday, June 13, LaCaje Hill was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the council.(Source: KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale City Council announced on Tuesday, June 13, LaCaje Hill was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the council.

According to a release from the city council, the appointment was to fill the vacancy created by the swearing-in of Mayor Carolin Harvey. Hill’s appointment will remain in effect until the end of the term on April 30, 2025.

Hill, who grew up in Carbondale, has volunteered with numerous organizations and helped coordinate food distribution events to support those in need, according to the release.

Mayor Carolin Harvey expressed her confidence in Hill’s abilities.

“I am delighted to welcome LaCaje Hill to the city council,” Harvey said. “His passion will be invaluable in helping us work towards the betterment of Carbondale.”

According to the release, the council believes Hill’s appointment will further strengthen the representation of Carbondale’s diverse population and ensure that all voices are heard and valued in shaping the city’s future.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
Myquille Anderson, 29, of Jackson, was charged with class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon...
Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau
The Missouri Veterans Home announced on Tuesday, June 13 the Independence Day fireworks display...
Fourth of July fireworks show canceled at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The Public Works Department in Jackson is encouraging residents to get active and learn...
Residents encouraged to ‘Walk Jackson’
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
Deputies are investigating a fight between 15-20 people in a parking lot of Club 262 during the...
Deputies investigating fight between 15-20 people in parking lot of ‘Club 262′ in Williamson Co.
Supporters say the system will discourage negative campaigning and give voters more voice.
Petition aims to place ranked choice voting question on 2024 Missouri ballot