KSP Post 1 reporting phone outage, including 911 lines

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 is experiencing an outage with all of their phone lines, including 911 lines and local administrative phone lines.

KSP said their emergency 911 lines have been transferred to McCracken Central Dispatch.

Technicians are working to restore the lines and make repairs.

There is no estimated time as to when the repairs will be finished.

The following phone numbers can be used if you need to reach KSP Post 1:

  • 502-395-1698
  • 502-682-0379
  • 502-395-1691

