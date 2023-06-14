How changes to Missouri’s Tax-Free Holiday benefits shoppers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s back-to-school Tax-Free Holiday happens the first weekend in August.

New this year, lawmakers passed a law waiving all taxes. Cities and counties will not have the option of opting out, as in years past. This even applies when you shop online.

Laurel Chapman is the owner of A Likely Story Boutique in Springfield. She said for local businesses, it is a peak season.

“It’s back to school. Everybody’s shopping for new clothes,” said Chapman.

Clothing, computers, and school supplies are tax-free up to a certain amount. Chapman said it will help her customers greatly.

“Helps my customers with the fact that they’re getting extra savings,” said Chapman. “Everybody right now is trying to save money.”

As for her business, she said the more sales, the better.

“Little bit of that extra oomph whenever they’re trying to save just a little bit more money,” said Chapman. “As a small business owner, I feel that this year has been the worst in retail.

Teachers can also take advantage of any tax-free eligible item. Previously Greene County and Springfield did not participate in the local tax-free weekend.

When we asked different cities and county officials about the change that took effect on January 1, some didn’t even know there was one. Not one of the places which used to opt out wanted to discuss the change.

For more rules and detail on Missouri’s Tax-Free Holiday Weekend 2023, CLICK HERE.

