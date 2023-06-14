Gunfire outside of apartment building breaks window
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police were called to an apartment building on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning, June 14.
Officers were called to the apartment to investigate a window damaged by apparent gunfire.
According to police, the victim told officers that someone had fired shots outside of the building around 5:20 a.m.
Police said it appears the window was damaged by gunfire and evidence was recovered.
No injuries were reported.
