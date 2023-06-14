Heartland Votes

Gunfire outside of apartment building breaks window

Cape Girardeau Police officers were called to an apartment building early Wednesday morning to...
Cape Girardeau Police officers were called to an apartment building early Wednesday morning to investigate a window damaged by apparent gunfire.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police were called to an apartment building on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning, June 14.

Officers were called to the apartment to investigate a window damaged by apparent gunfire.

According to police, the victim told officers that someone had fired shots outside of the building around 5:20 a.m.

Police said it appears the window was damaged by gunfire and evidence was recovered.

No injuries were reported.

