Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold

Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the 5th Precinct on Friday, May. 12, 2023 in New York. Manhattan prosecutors announced Thursday they would bring the criminal charge against Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
(CNN) - A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict the former Marine who held a man in a deadly chokehold on the subway.

Daniel Penny was indicted on second degree manslaughter charges.

He surrendered to police last month and has been out on bond since then.

Penny held down Jordan Neely, a homeless man, after Neely started shouting at passengers that he was hungry and didn’t care if he died.

A witness told CNN that Neely had been acting “erratically” before the incident but had not attacked anyone.

Penny held Neely in a chokehold until he stopped breathing.

The Manhattan DA is expected to formally announce the grand jury indictment on Thursday.

