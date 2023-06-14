Flag Day in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Flags are flying high across the Heartland on Wednesday, June 14 in honor of Flag Day.

Flags are on display in Cape County Park North for Flag Day.

The flag holds special meaning to many, especially our veterans and those in active duty.

We talked with a Navy veteran who shared with us why we should all put up a flag.

“Flag Day, we usually have the flag out, that’s for sure, usually, sometimes, more than one,” Jack Mandrelle said. “I think everyone should, and it’s a wonderful thing to have, to have that flag and be able to stand behind it. There’s a lot of veterans that give their life for that flag. I was one of the lucky ones that didn’t.”

Flag Day honors the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress officially made the stars and stripes the symbol of America.

