First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

A gradual warming trend is set to continue for the next few days, along with mostly dry weather. Severe weather is likely over the next 24 hours or so in the lower Mississippi Valley, but this looks to stay mainly just south of the KFVS12 coverage area. For today we’ll have a mix of sunshine and a few clouds, along with slightly warmer temps and slightly higher dew points. By Thursday and Friday, afternoon highs will be close to 90° for a change…although humidity levels will not be excessive. For today and tonight an isolated thunderstorm may try to develop as far north as the Bootheel and NW Tennessee, but most of our region should stay dry until the weekend.

The weekend is coming into slightly better focus, with an upper trough and cold front moving in on Sunday evening. It looks like Saturday will be warm and humid but mainly dry…but with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday night. Similar to last weekend, there could be a few strong storms and heavy downpours…..somewhat conditional on how much sunshine breaks through the cloud cover. This system will move out by Monday morning, and the first part of next week will feature warm but dry northerly flow again.

