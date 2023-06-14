First Alert: Slightly warmer with a mix of sunshine & clouds

(KFVS) - A gradual warming trend with mostly dry conditions continues today.

It will be slightly warmer and a bit more humid today, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll also have a mix of sunshine and a few clouds.

Severe weather is likely to the south of the Heartland, but an isolated thunderstorm may try to develop as far north as the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee tonight. Most of the region should stay dry until the weekend.

Thursday and Friday are looking even warm with afternoon highs close to 90 degrees.

Humidity levels should not be excessive.

Saturday will be warm, humid and mainly dry, but there is an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday Sunday night.

A few strong storms and heavy downpours are likely, but this will also depend on how much sunshine we get.

This system will move out of the Heartland by Monday morning.

The first part of next week will be warm and with a dry northerly flow again.

