Heartland Votes

Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Perryville man

An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for Mark Alan Schulte, 63 of Perryville, Mo.
An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for Mark Alan Schulte, 63 of Perryville, Mo.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a missing 63-year-old Perryville man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Alan Schulte escaped from his nursing home through a window and went to his parent’s home.

Schulte reportedly asked for a ride to a friend’s home.

When he was told he was going to be taken back to the nursing home, police were told Schulte said, “I’m not going back” and he left the home.

He was then reported missing at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 and the advisory was issued shortly before 3 a.m.

MSHP said Schulte is considered endangered because he suffers from several mental and physical illnesses.

Schulte is 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has black hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and slide type shoes.

Anyone who has seen Schulte or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or the Perryville Police Department at 573-547-4546.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myquille Anderson, 29, of Jackson, was charged with class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon...
Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau
The Missouri Veterans Home announced on Tuesday, June 13 the Independence Day fireworks display...
Fourth of July fireworks show canceled at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players.
Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players
Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players
The Carbondale City Council announced on Tuesday, June 13, LaCaje Hill was appointed to fill...
LaCaje Hill appointed to fill vacant Carbondale City Council seat
The Public Works Department in Jackson is encouraging residents to get active and learn...
Residents encouraged to ‘Walk Jackson’