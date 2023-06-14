Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Perryville man

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for a missing 63-year-old Perryville man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Alan Schulte escaped from his nursing home through a window and went to his parent’s home.

Schulte reportedly asked for a ride to a friend’s home.

When he was told he was going to be taken back to the nursing home, police were told Schulte said, “I’m not going back” and he left the home.

He was then reported missing at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 and the advisory was issued shortly before 3 a.m.

MSHP said Schulte is considered endangered because he suffers from several mental and physical illnesses.

Schulte is 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has black hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and slide type shoes.

Anyone who has seen Schulte or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or the Perryville Police Department at 573-547-4546.

