Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of baseball, you typically think of players stepping into batter’s box and hitting home runs.

But all-star players don’t start out that way. Here’s how some aspiring young players are taking their first steps into what some call the greatest game.

Garrett Michael and Peyton Schuellser are young players who both play little league, but dream of making it big.

The kids took the opportunity to ask players from the local prospect team, Cape Catfish, questions and advice.

“What their position was and what they play,” Michael said.

“I was just asking what his name and what his position and if he likes it,” said Schuellser.

Dante Zamudio, a player for Cape Catfish, shared how it feels to have young fans ask questions about the sport.

“I mean it makes us feel like we’re major leaguers up here,” Zamudio said.

Originally from California, Zamudio had a nice season as a two-way player for the Catfish last year, except last season ended quickly with an elbow injury. But now, in 2023, he’s back and happy to be chasing that childhood dream.

“It’s really exciting honestly, it pumps me up to play like even better and have fun out here,” he said.

The players aren’t the only ones who grew up loving baseball.

You could say baseball runs through Mark Hogan’s veins.

His passion for the game shows, as Hogan is the all-time winningest coach in SEMO baseball history retiring after 18 seasons at the helm.

And now, he’s more proud than ever to be the Cape Catfish general manager, and inspire the next generation of players.

“We used to play here when I was a kid, I’d ride my bike out here and pull my glove off the handle bars,” Hogan said in regards to Capaha Field. “Younger ones being able to be around some of these guys who are a lot bigger and stronger, you know accomplished players, I think it should mean everything.”

Michael and Schuellser may not be in the big leagues yet, but after speaking with the Catfish players, they already know what positions they see themselves in. Michael said he’s a catcher, and Schuellser is a pitcher.

