Cape Catfish beat Rockabillys for 12th straight win to open season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish defeated the Jackson Rockabillys 7-3 Tuesday night at Capaha Field for their 12th straight win to open the 2023 season.

The Cape Catfish defeated the Jackson Rockabillys 7-3 Tuesday night at Capaha Field for their 12th straight win to open the 2023 season. (KFVS)

The Catfish opened up the game with four runs in the first inning and never looked back, making it a dozen straight Prospect League victories.

Cape will play it’s first day game Wednesday at Capaha Field against O’Fallon at 2:05 p.m. The Catfish will wear special patriotic uniforms to pay tribute to Flag Day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.