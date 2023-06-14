Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois to host Juneteenth block party in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois will host a Juneteenth block party on Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 309 East Jackson St.

According to release from A Gift of Love Charity, Inc., the area will be blocked off from Jackson to Gum Street.

The event will include free face painting, a bouncy house, community organizations, business vendors, food vendors, live music, games, prizes and more.

The block party will also feature a free paint party for the first 60 attendees, led by artist Trey Rawls.

At 7 p.m., The TRAP Training Facility will host a 15 minute bodyweight workout.

The event is free, and the public is invited to attend.

