Authorities on scene of standoff in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are currently on the scene of a standoff at a home on Mo. State Route OO in St. Francois County, Missouri.

According to a release from the St. Francois Sheriff’s Department, officers with the sheriff’s dept. went to a home in the 2500 block of Mo. State Route OO this afternoon, June 14, to serve a 96-hour commitment to an individual in need of mental health services.

The individual fired several shots from the home and refused to communicate with the officers.

There were no injuries to anyone at the scene when the initial shots were fired.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT unit, along with negotiators, are also responding to the scene and are currently attempting to bring the stand-off to a peaceful resolution.

