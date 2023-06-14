CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tonight will be another comfortable evening across the Heartland. A few showers popped up in the lower Mississippi Valley earlier this afternoon, but for the most part we remained dry and will continue that way into Thursday. There is a slight chance a few more pop up showers could occur in the Lower Mississippi Valley tonight into the overnight hours. Thursday and Friday are going to be mostly sunny days with afternoon high temperatures near 90. The humidity will increase slightly but will still be moderate. Friday evening rain chances return as we get some disturbances in the mid/upper levels of the atmosphere.

Saturday will be another mostly dry day with the expectation of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Sunday, expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Heartland. Timing as of right now, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

