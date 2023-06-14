Heartland Votes

Another comfortable evening across the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tonight will be another comfortable evening across the Heartland. A few showers popped up in the lower Mississippi Valley earlier this afternoon, but for the most part we remained dry and will continue that way into Thursday. There is a slight chance a few more pop up showers could occur in the Lower Mississippi Valley tonight into the overnight hours. Thursday and Friday are going to be mostly sunny days with afternoon high temperatures near 90. The humidity will increase slightly but will still be moderate. Friday evening rain chances return as we get some disturbances in the mid/upper levels of the atmosphere.

Saturday will be another mostly dry day with the expectation of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Sunday, expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Heartland. Timing as of right now, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
The Missouri Veterans Home announced on Tuesday, June 13 the Independence Day fireworks display...
Fourth of July fireworks show canceled at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Myquille Anderson, 29, of Jackson, was charged with class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon...
Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 6/14
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 6/14
First Alert noon forecast 6/14