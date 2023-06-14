Heartland Votes

1st phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 project in Butler Co. continues with intersection changes

The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two...
The Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction on the first phase of the U.S. Route 67/Future I-57 project continues with upcoming changes to an intersection.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will reconstruct the existing ramp at the intersection of the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.

As work continues, they say northbound traffic exiting to Routes 160/158 will be rerouted to the East Outer Road, with minimal impact to Route 67.

Traffic on the Outer Road will be two-way, so drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This traffic change is expected to begin on Monday, June 22. The overall project is expected to be finished by Wednesday, November 1, weather permitting.

According to MoDOT, this phase of the project received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program.

