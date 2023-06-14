Heartland Votes

1 and half hour chase goes through several W. Ky. counties

Chase in Union Co.
Chase in Union Co.(Union Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Deputies say a chase ended in a crash Tuesday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Deputies say it started as a call about a domestic disturbance outside of Morganfield.

They say Clinton D. Snyder left the home and was found on KY 365 in Sturgis.

Deputies say Snyder took off in his truck, nearly hitting at least one officer.

They say the chase went into Crittenden County, where Snyder hit the Sheriff’s vehicle.

Deputies say the chase went back into Union County.

They say they tried stop sticks several times, but Snyder would swerve dangerously to avoid them, even driving though yards and fields of crops.

Deputies say the chase then went into Webster County.

As he saw authorities waiting for him on KY 56, they say he veered into a ditch, then drove through a field back through Union County.

They say he ended up back in Crittenden County on U.S. 60 and ignored commands to stop given to him by phone.

Deputies say Snyder tried to turn onto Chandler Farm Rd. at U. S 60.

They say he missed the turn and ended up hitting an embankment.

Deputies say the Union County Sheriff hit Snyder’s truck to keep him from being able to take off again. They say it put an end to the more than one and one half hour pursuit.

Deputies say Snyder got out of the truck immediately with hands raised and was taken into custody.

He’ll face several charges in several counties.

Clinton D. Snyder
Clinton D. Snyder(Webster Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myquille Anderson, 29, of Jackson, was charged with class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon...
Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau
The Missouri Veterans Home announced on Tuesday, June 13 the Independence Day fireworks display...
Fourth of July fireworks show canceled at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
From left: Rebecca Graziano faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution. She’s accused of...
3 people face charges after search warrant served at Cape Girardeau Co. home
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

KSP Post 1 is experiencing an outage with all of their phone lines, including 911 lines and...
KSP Post 1 reporting phone outage, including 911 lines
An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for Mark Alan Schulte, 63 of Perryville, Mo.
Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Perryville man
Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players.
Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players
Cape Catfish inspiring next generation of baseball players