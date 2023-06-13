Heartland Votes

Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau
A suspect is now in custody after an attempted armed robbery near the Huddle House in Cape...
Attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody

Latest News

Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Build It camp at Science Center
Kids build bridges, rockets at Science Center in Carbondale
Petition in the works to increase Missouri minimum wage.
Increased minimum wage in Missouri gathers signatures
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Maxville Missionary Baptist Church members woke up Monday morning to the news their church had...
“We’re praying for them:” Church cleans up vandalized building