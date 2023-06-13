Heartland Votes

Warm and dry, possible showers this weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tuesday is off to a pleasant start, with highs set to be slightly cooler than average, just barely hitting the 80s across the Heartland, with partly cloudy skies. We are also seeing dry conditions, that are set to continue throughout the week. However, after today, temperatures will start warming up. High 80s, and even 90 degree temperatures are in store for the rest of the week.

Some good news for those wanting rain, the weekend looks like a better chance for precipitation. There are small chances for Friday and Saturday, but Sunday and Monday both look like scattered thunderstorms could be possible, as well as moderate rain.

Comfortable weather continues