Heartland Votes

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number posted on Perry County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office new patrol cars

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been posted on all new Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's...
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been posted on all new Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office patrol units to help support and promote mental health awareness.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to show their support for mental health awareness.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is now posted on the rear of new patrol cars.

Anyone can dial or text 988, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for free and confidentially, if they are experiencing suicidal, substance use and other mental health crisis.

In a released statement, Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus believes by promoting services like 988, this will give individuals another option when experiencing a crisis, instead of calling 911 or other emergency services.

“We are here to serve our community, whatever the call, but sometimes finding the right service, at the right time, may not always be law enforcement,” said Sheriff Klaus.

In addition to displaying 988 on patrol units, Klaus says a majority of his office has received Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training. This training is to help staff identify a person who might be in crisis by using verbal de-escalation skills and understand what community resources are needed to help.

“By partnering with the Community Counseling Center, Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, Perry County Memorial Hospital, and other community services, we can develop relationships which will best serve those in need,” said Klaus.

During Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the sheriff’s office joined the Community Counseling Center Foundation in displaying a yard sign which reads, “It’s Okay to NOT be Okay.”

A sign, reading “It’s Okay to NOT be Okay,” was on display during Mental Health Awareness Month...
A sign, reading “It’s Okay to NOT be Okay,” was on display during Mental Health Awareness Month in front of the Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.(Source: KFVS)

Klaus said his office will continue to promote 988 and work with community resources to best serve the community when in crisis.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau
A suspect is now in custody after an attempted armed robbery near the Huddle House in Cape...
Attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

Latest News

Build It camp at Science Center
Kids build bridges, rockets at Science Center in Carbondale
Petition in the works to increase Missouri minimum wage.
Increased minimum wage in Missouri gathers signatures
The search is over for a missing 6-month-old Kennett, Missouri boy.
Missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy found safe
Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship
Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship