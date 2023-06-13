Stoddard Co. sheriff: 1st meth lab seized in county in more than a decade; man arrested

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri sheriff says they’ve seized their first meth lab in more than a decade.

Christopher James, 39, was arrested on a warrant for one count of manufacture of a controlled substance - within 2,000 feet of a school or college - a class B felony. His bond was set at $150,000 cash only.

According to a release from Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, deputies and a member of the SEMO Drug Task Force found James in a vehicle in front of his home near the intersection of Prairie Street and Seneca Street.

While talking with James, they say he admitted to having several chemicals that were used in the making of methamphetamine, as well as knowing what they were used for.

The Stoddard County sheriff says they've seized the first meth lab in the county in more than a decade. (Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

During a search, deputies found several items associated with making meth inside the vehicle.

James was arrested and taken to the Stoddard County Jail. A warrant with charges was issued on June 10.

