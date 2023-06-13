Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winners from the Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby are making final preparations before heading to the World Championship next month in Akron, Ohio.

The racers and their families were hard at work Monday, June 12 prepping their cars for the event.

Win or lose, a couple of the racers say they’re excited for the big day.

“I got to watch my cousins last year and that made me want to do it,” said Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby winner Greta Dittmer.

“I mean, I want to race fast, but I’m totally fine with, you know, coming in last even if I lose on my first heat, then I’ll be like, you know, it was just fun, fun coming out there,” said Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby winner Annabelle Fortner.

The 85th championship of the all American soap box derby is set to kick off on Sunday, July 16.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.