Heartland Votes

Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship

Winners from the Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby are making final preparations before heading to the World Championship next month in Akron, Ohio.
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winners from the Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby are making final preparations before heading to the World Championship next month in Akron, Ohio.

The racers and their families were hard at work Monday, June 12 prepping their cars for the event.

Win or lose, a couple of the racers say they’re excited for the big day.

“I got to watch my cousins last year and that made me want to do it,” said Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby winner Greta Dittmer.

“I mean, I want to race fast, but I’m totally fine with, you know, coming in last even if I lose on my first heat, then I’ll be like, you know, it was just fun, fun coming out there,” said Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby winner Annabelle Fortner.

The 85th championship of the all American soap box derby is set to kick off on Sunday, July 16.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau
A suspect is now in custody after an attempted armed robbery near the Huddle House in Cape...
Attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody

Latest News

According to MSHP, Crystal Abernathy Grills is accused of not returning her grandson to his...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy
Silver Dollar City Recently opened a family calming room where people can go and take a time out.
Silver Dollar City installs calming rooms for children with special needs
Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship
Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship
Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are both in custody following a shooting in...
2nd suspect caught in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting