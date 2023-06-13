Heartland Votes

Shawnee Community College to host Juneteenth Celebration

By Amber Ruch
Jun. 13, 2023
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 14.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on the main campus in Ullin. The two guest speakers include Jeff McGoy and Anna Jackson.

McGoy is a motivational speaker and educator originally from Cairo, Ill., and is currently the director of exploratory student advisement at the Center for Learning Support Services at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Jackson is a senior lecturer at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She is a past president of the Southern Illinois Association of Teachers of English and the Illinois Association of Teachers of English.

According to SCC, shuttles from Anna, Cairo, Metropolis and Vienna Extension Centers are available at 10:15 a.m. You can make arrangements beforehand by contacting Felicia Rouse at 618-634-3223 or feliciar@shawneecc.edu.

All Shawnee Community College campuses will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

