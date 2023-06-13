Residents encouraged to ‘Walk Jackson’

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Public Works Department in Jackson is encouraging residents to get active and learn something new at the same time with their “Walk Jackson” social media campaign.

It highlights a different place for residents to walk to find that week’s “Walk Jackson” sign.

Those signs give readers information about what the department does.

Jackson’s city engineer said things like this get the community engaged.

“A lot of people seem to enjoy it. Even if all they do is read it, they seem to enjoy what they are reading, and have asked some really good questions that we have been able to answer,” said Anna Bergmark.

Those participating can win prizes after visiting two of the “Walk Jackson” locations.

The campaign goes on until the end of July.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.