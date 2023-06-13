Heartland Votes

MoDOT to host Car Seat Check Event for in southeast Mo.

This year, Child Passenger Safety Week begins September 17 through September 23, and MoDOT is working to host a Car Seat Check Event in southeast Missouri.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Child Passenger Safety Week begins September 17 through September 23, and MoDOT is working to host a Car Seat Check Event in southeast Missouri.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Safe Communities Program, MODOT’s Southeast Missouri Coalition, and the Perry County Health Department’s goal is to have a Car Seat Check Event during the week of Sept. 23, which is National Seat Check Saturday.

The car seats will be purchased with donations from community sponsors, whose logos will be displayed on a “Sponsor Banner” provided by Sign Master located in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

There will also be four central Inspection Stations to replace expired, damaged or ill-fitted seats, and provide seats to families that are in need. The four central sites will be at Cape Girardeau Fire Station #1 in Cape Girardeau County, Farmington Fire Dept. in St. Francois Co., Poplar Bluff Fire Dept. in Butler Co. and the Dunklin County Health Dept. 

Car Seat Check Events are also scheduled at the Perry County Health Dept. on Sept. 18, as well as the Jackson Fire Dept. in Cape Girardeau Co. and Stoddard Co. Ambulance Service on Sept. 23. MoDOT is currently securing more sites around the district, according to the release.

