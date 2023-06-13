Missouri is losing teachers to higher paying jobs, Dept of Education says

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri is running into a statewide staffing problem when it comes to teachers.

A new survey from the Missouri State Teachers Association shows more than 10% of Missouri teachers left their job last school year.

More than 50% who answered admit they’re considering leaving their job.

The top factors they cited were:

Student behaviors

Student motivation

Substitute shortages

According to the Missouri Department of Education, some educators leave the profession because they can make more money outside of teaching.

The state convened a Blue Ribbon Commission last year. They’re studying solutions for increasing teacher salaries as well as ways to improve the overall climate and culture in public schools.

