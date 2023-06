PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, June 13.

According to a report from the USGS, the earthquake was about 4.7 miles east of Hayward and 27.3 miles north-northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn.

It was recorded at a depth of 9 km.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.