Heartland Votes

Kids build bridges, rockets at Science Center in Carbondale

Kids gathered for an exciting day of play at the Science Center in Carbondale.
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Kids gathered for an exciting day of play at the Science Center in Carbondale on Monday, June 12.

They participated in the Build It camp.

Kids were able to build bridges and rockets, along with engaging in many other activities.

“I hope they have fun I hope they have a lot of good memories,” said Science Center Executive Director Connie Adams. “I hope they know to ask questions and feel like they can ask questions and explore and try things. I always encourage kids here to make a mess and its okay if we make a mess as long as we clean it up. But yeah get your hands in that solution and make some slime if you want to tape this to that and see if it makes your rocket fly better do it its all up to them.

The Science Center’s next camps will be a medieval camp and space camp.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau
A suspect is now in custody after an attempted armed robbery near the Huddle House in Cape...
Attempted armed robbery near Huddle House in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody

Latest News

Petition in the works to increase Missouri minimum wage.
Increased minimum wage in Missouri gathers signatures
The search is over for a missing 6-month-old Kennett, Missouri boy.
Missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy found safe
Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship
Soap Box Derby winners prepare for championship
Silver Dollar City Recently opened a family calming room where people can go and take a time out.
Silver Dollar City installs calming rooms for children with special needs