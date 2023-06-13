Kids build bridges, rockets at Science Center in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Kids gathered for an exciting day of play at the Science Center in Carbondale on Monday, June 12.

They participated in the Build It camp.

Kids were able to build bridges and rockets, along with engaging in many other activities.

“I hope they have fun I hope they have a lot of good memories,” said Science Center Executive Director Connie Adams. “I hope they know to ask questions and feel like they can ask questions and explore and try things. I always encourage kids here to make a mess and its okay if we make a mess as long as we clean it up. But yeah get your hands in that solution and make some slime if you want to tape this to that and see if it makes your rocket fly better do it its all up to them.

The Science Center’s next camps will be a medieval camp and space camp.

