Increased minimum wage in Missouri gathers signatures

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A petition in the Missouri statehouse to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour is gathering signatures.

The $12 minimum wage we have now would start increasing in small steps, but big steps for many, in 2025.

The petition would see an amendment placed on the statewide ballots next year having it go to $13.50 and then up 75 cents each year, hitting that $15 total in 2027.

USA Today reports teens are expected to make up nearly 1 in 5 summer hires this year. They report that the Labor Department figures last year show the share of 16-19 year old’s working or job hunting hit the highest percentage since 2009. The average national wage for 15-19 year old’s is projected to reach more than $14.50 this summer which is a 9% increase from a year ago.

The Missouri amendment would then tie the minimum wage to the consumer price index, which is a common metric that looks at inflation impact.

Missouri is one of 30 states with a minimum wage above the federal requirement which is $7.25. Only three states have that $15 amount in the country.

Past Missouri minimum wage increases:

  • 2015 = $7.65
  • 2016 = $7.65
  • 2017 = $7.70
  • 2018 = $7.85
  • 2019 = $8.60
  • 2020 = $9.45
  • 2021 = $10.30
  • 2022 = $11.15
  • 2023 = $12.00

The $12 mark in Missouri created an even larger gap with Kansas as they sit at the federal minimum amount of $7.25.

Missouri minimum wage workers already got an 85-cent boost earlier this year increasing it to $12 from $11.15. The wage increase was based on a ballot initiative back in 2018 that passed overwhelmingly across the state.

The $12 rate now applies to private businesses making more than $500,000 of gross income annually.

Public employees working for the state, city, or municipal level governments can still be paid under that rate. Tipped employees are required to make $12 an hour when tips are included.

There’s one bridal shop owner in Jefferson City that said the market already forces many businesses to pay above the minimum anyway.

