Gov. Parson announces emergency water, hay access for farmers

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Farmers in Missouri will have access to emergency hay and water in response to drought conditions throughout the state.

After a request from the Missouri Drought Association Committee, Governor Mike Parson announced:

Boat ramps at 25 Missouri state parks will be open for farmers to collect water with almost 700 acres available for haying at 17 state parks

Boat ramps at 36 Missouri Department of Conservation areas are also now open for water collection

The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering special overwidth hauling permits at no charge to help farmers and ranchers move hay

“As drought conditions continue to deteriorate across Missouri, we want to do all we can to help our family farms mitigate the devastating effects of severe drought,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “With the current water deficit, we know it will take a lot of rain for our state and its agricultural community to recover from the drought. While our prayers for rain continue, state government will do its part to assist wherever and whenever it can.”

According to the governor’s office, water from state park and MDC boat launches will be available during normal operational hours. You can click here for a map showing the locations to pump water.

Some locations in southeast Missouri include:

Mississippi River boat launch at Trail of Tears State Park

Boat launch at Sam A. Baker State Park

Marina boat launch at Lake Wappapello State Park

They require you to contact the MDC area managers before collecting water from conservation areas.

Water is available for livestock needs only and not for resale. They say farmers will need to provide their own pumping and hauling equipment.

Anyone interested in getting hay from the designated locations can contact the park superintendent. Missouri State Parks with hay available are also featured on an online map.

Some haying locations in southeast Missouri include:

Around 30 acres on Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

Around 85 acres at Eleven Point State Park

Around 40 acres at St. Francois State Park

According to the governor’s office, the first person who looks at the area and wants the hay will be issued a license to cut the hay at no cost. Guidelines and boundaries for cutting the hay on state park property will be provided at that time.

They say signing a license is required before haying can begin. Missouri State Parks will allow haying on or after June 25, and hay must be removed before September 25.

Special hay hauling permits can be requested through the MoDOT online at www.modot.org/mce. MoDOT permits cover movement within Missouri only and are required for each truck.

On May 31, Governor Parson issued Executive Order 23-05, declaring a drought alert for 60 Missouri counties

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.