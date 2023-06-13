Fourth of July fireworks show canceled at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Veterans Home announced on Tuesday, June 13 the Independence Day fireworks display has been canceled.
According to a release from the Missouri Veterans Commission, they canceled it due to land development around the home and safety restrictions.
They said the fireworks display has been a long-standing tradition for the veterans home, drawing in hundreds of spectators. Instead, they said the veterans at the facility will attend other community events.
