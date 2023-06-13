Heartland Votes

First Responder Camp held in Jackson County, Ill.

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Teens take action as their skills are put to the test at a First Responder Camp at Touch of Nature on Tuesday, June 13.

Campers went around to different stations where they worked with EMTs and learned techniques that could save lives.

The camp coordinator told us it took a team effort to pull off this week-long event.

“When I went to the community and said, ‘hey, I need a hand with this,’ they showed up en masse. The community was unbelievably supportive of this event, so for me, it’s very satisfying for me to give back to the teens in our area at this level,” said Christopher Watson.

The camp will continue for the rest of the week. Afterwards, the teens will receive a certificate and a graduation ceremony.

