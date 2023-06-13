Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Slow warming trend.....next chance of rain this weekend?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Our pleasant and quiet pattern is set to continue, with a gradual warming trend. The upper low to our northeast is moving away, which means our upper winds will gradually turn from northwest to west and then southwest, resulting in a slow increase in temps and humidity levels. It will quite cool this morning, but a bit warmer by afternoon with highs making it back above 80. Skies look to range from mostly clear north to partly cloudy south. By Wednesday afternoon we’ll have official highs of about 85 to 90….and by Thursday or Friday we’ll likely touch 90°. Other than a couple of passing weak disturbances bringing occasional clouds and maybe an isolated shower, it should remain dry.

Our next period of active weather looks to be this weekend as a weather system approaches from the west. Some difference between the models, but currently looks like a few thunderstorms possible Saturday, but a much better chance Sunday as a cold front moves in from the west. Otherwise it will be a warm and humid weekend. There could be some strong storms especially on Sunday. Behind this system, it looks to be a bit cooler and less humid again to start next week.

