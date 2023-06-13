Heartland Votes

First Alert: Slow warming trend arrives

Wispy high clouds slowly move across a sunny sky in Humblolt, Tenn.
Wispy high clouds slowly move across a sunny sky in Humblolt, Tenn.((Source: CNews/James Gullage))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A gradual warming trend begins today, with winds shifting from northwest to west and then southwest.

In addition to temperatures slowly increasing, humidity levels will also be rising.

Afternoon highs today will back above 80 degrees.

Skies look to range from mostly clear north to partly cloudy south.

By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Afternoon highs will likely reach 90 degrees on Thursday or Friday.

This week should remain dry, but a couple of passing weak disturbances could bring occasional clouds and maybe an isolated shower.

Father’s Day weekend is looking warm and humid with a chance of rain and storms.

Currently, it looks like a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but there is a much better chance on Sunday as a cold front moves in from the west.

There could be some strong storms Sunday.

Behind this system, it looks to be a bit cooler and less humid again to start next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.
First Alert: Feeling more like April than June
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Comfortable weather continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler temperatures kick off the work week