First Alert: Slow warming trend arrives

(KFVS) - A gradual warming trend begins today, with winds shifting from northwest to west and then southwest.

In addition to temperatures slowly increasing, humidity levels will also be rising.

Afternoon highs today will back above 80 degrees.

Skies look to range from mostly clear north to partly cloudy south.

By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Afternoon highs will likely reach 90 degrees on Thursday or Friday.

This week should remain dry, but a couple of passing weak disturbances could bring occasional clouds and maybe an isolated shower.

Father’s Day weekend is looking warm and humid with a chance of rain and storms.

Currently, it looks like a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but there is a much better chance on Sunday as a cold front moves in from the west.

There could be some strong storms Sunday.

Behind this system, it looks to be a bit cooler and less humid again to start next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.