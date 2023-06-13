Heartland Votes

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site hosts Juneteenth commemoration

The Felix Vallé House State Historic Site will offer free self-guided tours to commemorate...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Felix Vallé House State Historic Site will offer free self-guided tours to commemorate Juneteenth.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, there will be interactive stations and hands-on activities set up for the public on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The historic site is located at 198 Merchant Street in Ste. Genevieve.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, they will host Dr. Robert Norfolk, an acclaimed speaker with MO-TELL. He will perform a first-person interpretation called “Through the Eyes of York,” about a Black man who played a significant role in the success of the Corps of Discovery’s exploration of the Louisiana Purchase. He’s recognized and remembered as a member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, not as an enslaved person.

The free event will be held at 200 Merchant Street. Organizers say only 50 seats are available, and preference will be given to those who register ahead, so pre-registration is encouraged. You can do so here, select the “Activities” tab and then search for “Through the Eyes of York.”

