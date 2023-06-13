Deputies investigating fight between 15-20 people in parking lot of ‘Club 262′ in Williamson Co.

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch and Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a fight between 15-20 people in a parking lot of Club 262 during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Club 262, also known as Foreign’s Playland, in the 10000 block of Samuel Road for a report of a large, active fight.

Multiple surrounding agencies also responded.

Deputies say a verbal fight started inside the business, which resulted in multiple people relocating to the parking lot to settle the dispute. Once outside, they say it escalated to a physical fight.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to detain one person, later identified as Jocelyn M. Thomas, who was pulling away and resisting. They say Thomas ignored verbal commands to place her hands behind her back and was “verbally combative and aggressive to bystanders and deputies.”

Thomas was cited for resisting a peace officer and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

During the investigation, deputies saw about 75 to 100 people in the parking lot. They say several disturbances broke out, including yelling and screaming.

Deputies also saw alcoholic beverage containers on the ground and smelled the odor of burnt cannabis.

The sheriff said in a Facebook post, “unlicensed liquor establishments are a growing concern in Williamson County. These establishments have been observed to have large numbers of patrons which arrive in mass around 2am and often continue to operate until 6 or 7am. These activities are in direct contrast to those who hold lawful liquor licenses and together with the history of disturbances, loud noise complaints, fights, shootings, and other calls for service they continue to challenge the public safety of our community.”

According to the sheriff’s office, a previous investigation in April resulted in the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office charging Akeem L. Petty and Sierra N. Alderton, of Marion, with manufacturing/selling liquor without a license.

Deputies say both are known to be affiliated with Club 262 aka Foreign’s Playland.

Petty and Alderton are scheduled to appear in court on July 17 for a preliminary hearing.

