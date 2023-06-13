Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three vehicles on William Street near I-55.

The roadway is not blocked, but crews are still working to remove vehicles from the eastbound lane.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but airbags were deployed and one vehicle is overturned on its side.

