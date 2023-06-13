Heartland Votes

Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three vehicles on William Street near I-55.(KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three vehicles on William Street near I-55.

Caption

The roadway is not blocked, but crews are still working to remove vehicles from the eastbound lane.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but airbags were deployed and one vehicle is overturned on its side.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Teresa Cole was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in...
Woman arrested in Williamson County following traffic stop
After five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals, Jessica Tilton has been named Miss...
Miss Illinois 2023 winner crowned in Marion
Troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 57 at mile marker 83 for a...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-57
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri

Latest News

Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters are working on a collision involving three...
Crews on scene of 3-vehicle collision on William Street in Cape Girardeau
A 15-month project to replace more than three-and-a-half miles of water mains in the Midtown...
Paducah crews begin replacing more than 3 miles of water mains
Residents can expect to see a price increase on their next water bill.
Cape Girardeau residents can expect to see price increase on next water bill
The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change is using this mobile treatment unit to reach...
Heartland organization brings mental and behavioral health services on wheels to those in need