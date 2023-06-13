Crash involving motorcycle blocking traffic on Hwy. 37 north of Bowling Alley Rd. in Franklin Co.
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking traffic on part of Highway 37 on Tuesday morning, June 13.
According to an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the crash happened north of Bowling Alley Road.
They are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
