Heartland Votes

Crash involving motorcycle blocking traffic on Hwy. 37 north of Bowling Alley Rd. in Franklin Co.

A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking traffic on part of Highway 37 on Tuesday morning,...
A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking traffic on part of Highway 37 on Tuesday morning, June 13.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking traffic on part of Highway 37 on Tuesday morning, June 13.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the crash happened north of Bowling Alley Road.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

