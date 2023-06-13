Heartland Votes

Carbondale man, juvenile arrested in connection with shooting incident on South Illinois Ave.

On Monday, June 12 at 12:15 a.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue for a shots fired report.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, June 12 at 12:15 a.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue for a shots fired report.

According to a release from the police dept., officers found several vehicles and a building with gunfire damage in the area, but no injuries were reported.

After further investigation, detectives identified 21-year-old Michael Evans, of Carbondale, and a juvenile male as suspects in the shooting incident.

Evans and the juvenile were both arrested on Monday. Evans was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and was taken to the Jackson County Jail. The juvenile was detained in a juvenile detention center on charges related to the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

